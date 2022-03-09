2022 NFL Draft Pro Day schedule/tracker: When are the top prospects working out?

The 2022 NFL Draft Pro Day circuit gets started this week. Scouts, coaches, and executives from around the NFL will be criss-crossing the United States over the next month to visit schools and watch prospects work out one last time before the draft at the end of April.

This is a chance for some prospects, like Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, LSU WR Derek Stingley Jr, and USC WR Drake London to show the NFL that they’re recovered from injuries that kept them out of the NFL Scouting Combine. It’s also a chance for players like Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton to redeem disappointing Combine performances.

We will, of course, be keeping track of where the New York Giants brain trust goes and which players they show the most interest in. It’s far too early in the new regime to know their tendencies, but any hint could be interesting.

But for now, we wanted to give everyone a reference for which schools are holding workouts, and when.

Pro Day schedule

March 9

Arkansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma

UAB

Wisconsin

March 10

Fordham

South Alabama

March 11

Illinois

Indiana

Texas

Tulsa

March 14

Arizona State

Georgia Tech

Kent State

Western Michigan

March 15

Auburn

Central Michigan

UCLA

March 16

Colorado

Georgia

Michigan State

Minnesota

March 17

Clemson

South Carolina State

Stanford

March 18

Coastal Carolina

Michigan

South Carolina

March 20

Baylor

Boise State

March 21

Iowa

Nevada

Northern Iowa

Pittsburgh

Toledo

March 22

March 23

Connecticut

Mississippi

Ohio State

South Dakota State

USC

UTSA

Virginia

March 24

Brown

Cincinnati

Fresno State

Memphis

North Dakota

North Dakota State

Oklahoma State

Penn State

SMU

Utah

March 25

Boston College

BYU

Culver-Stockton

Missouri

Missouri Western State

Notre Dame

TCU

March 28

Air Force

Florida

Florida A&M

Idaho

North Carolina

Sam Houston State

Washington State

March 29

Fayetteville State

Florida State

Louisville

North Carolina State

Purdue

Washington

West Virginia

Wyoming

March 30

Alabama

Colorado State

Florida International

Maryland

Miami

Tennessee

Wake Forest

March 31

Appalachian State

Oregon State

Tennessee-Chattanooga

Texas Tech

Western Kentucky

April 4

Louisiana-Lafayette

Montana State

April 5

Nicholls State

Southeastern Louisiana

Southern A&M

USC (WR Drake London)

April 6