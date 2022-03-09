 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFL Draft Pro Day schedule/tracker: When are the top prospects working out?

Which workouts will interest the Giants the most?

By Chris Pflum
/ new
NFL: MAR 03 Scouting Combline
Pro Days are where players like Evan Neal of Alabama, who did not work out at the Combine, will show their athleticism.
Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft Pro Day circuit gets started this week. Scouts, coaches, and executives from around the NFL will be criss-crossing the United States over the next month to visit schools and watch prospects work out one last time before the draft at the end of April.

This is a chance for some prospects, like Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, LSU WR Derek Stingley Jr, and USC WR Drake London to show the NFL that they’re recovered from injuries that kept them out of the NFL Scouting Combine. It’s also a chance for players like Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton to redeem disappointing Combine performances.

We will, of course, be keeping track of where the New York Giants brain trust goes and which players they show the most interest in. It’s far too early in the new regime to know their tendencies, but any hint could be interesting.

But for now, we wanted to give everyone a reference for which schools are holding workouts, and when.

Pro Day schedule

March 9

March 10

  • Fordham
  • South Alabama

March 11

  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Texas
  • Tulsa

March 14

March 15

  • Auburn
  • Central Michigan
  • UCLA

March 16

March 17

  • Clemson
  • South Carolina State
  • Stanford

March 18

  • Coastal Carolina
  • Michigan
  • South Carolina

March 20

March 21

  • Iowa
  • Nevada
  • Northern Iowa
  • Pittsburgh
  • Toledo

March 22

March 23

  • Connecticut
  • Mississippi
  • Ohio State
  • South Dakota State
  • USC
  • UTSA
  • Virginia

March 24

  • Brown
  • Cincinnati
  • Fresno State
  • Memphis
  • North Dakota
  • North Dakota State
  • Oklahoma State
  • Penn State
  • SMU
  • Utah

March 25

  • Boston College
  • BYU
  • Culver-Stockton
  • Missouri
  • Missouri Western State
  • Notre Dame
  • TCU

March 28

  • Air Force
  • Florida
  • Florida A&M
  • Idaho
  • North Carolina
  • Sam Houston State
  • Washington State

March 29

  • Fayetteville State
  • Florida State
  • Louisville
  • North Carolina State
  • Purdue
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

March 30

  • Alabama
  • Colorado State
  • Florida International
  • Maryland
  • Miami
  • Tennessee
  • Wake Forest

March 31

April 4

  • Louisiana-Lafayette
  • Montana State

April 5

  • Nicholls State
  • Southeastern Louisiana
  • Southern A&M
  • USC (WR Drake London)

April 6

  • LSU

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...