2022 NFL Draft Pro Day schedule/tracker: When are the top prospects working out?

The 2022 NFL Draft Pro Day circuit gets started this week. Scouts, coaches, and executives from around the NFL will be criss-crossing the United States over the next month to visit schools and watch prospects work out one last time before the draft at the end of April.
This is a chance for some prospects, like Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, LSU WR Derek Stingley Jr, and USC WR Drake London to show the NFL that they’re recovered from injuries that kept them out of the NFL Scouting Combine. It’s also a chance for players like Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton to redeem disappointing Combine performances.
We will, of course, be keeping track of where the New York Giants brain trust goes and which players they show the most interest in. It’s far too early in the new regime to know their tendencies, but any hint could be interesting.
But for now, we wanted to give everyone a reference for which schools are holding workouts, and when.
Pro Day schedule
March 9
- Arkansas
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- UAB
- Wisconsin
March 10
- Fordham
- South Alabama
March 11
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Texas
- Tulsa
March 14
- Arizona State
- Georgia Tech
- Kent State
- Western Michigan
March 15
- Auburn
- Central Michigan
- UCLA
March 16
- Colorado
- Georgia
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
March 17
- Clemson
- South Carolina State
- Stanford
March 18
- Coastal Carolina
- Michigan
- South Carolina
March 20
- Baylor
- Boise State
March 21
- Iowa
- Nevada
- Northern Iowa
- Pittsburgh
- Toledo
March 22
- Iowa State
- Liberty
- Mississippi State
- Nebraska
- Rutgers
- San Diego State
- Texas A&M
- Virginia Tech
March 23
- Connecticut
- Mississippi
- Ohio State
- South Dakota State
- USC
- UTSA
- Virginia
March 24
- Brown
- Cincinnati
- Fresno State
- Memphis
- North Dakota
- North Dakota State
- Oklahoma State
- Penn State
- SMU
- Utah
March 25
March 28
- Air Force
- Florida
- Florida A&M
- Idaho
- North Carolina
- Sam Houston State
- Washington State
March 29
- Fayetteville State
- Florida State
- Louisville
- North Carolina State
- Purdue
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
March 30
- Alabama
- Colorado State
- Florida International
- Maryland
- Miami
- Tennessee
- Wake Forest
March 31
- Appalachian State
- Oregon State
- Tennessee-Chattanooga
- Texas Tech
- Western Kentucky
April 4
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- Montana State
April 5
- Nicholls State
- Southeastern Louisiana
- Southern A&M
- USC (WR Drake London)
April 6
- LSU
