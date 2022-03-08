Breaking: Russell Wilson traded to Denver Broncos

It looks as though Russell Wilson won't be the New York Giants quarterback in 2022. ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Seattle Seahawks are trading the star quarterback to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster move.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

As Schefter reports, the move isn't a done deal yet, as it's still pending Wilson's approval. However, if it goes through it will dramatically shift the balance of power in the NFL.

The Giants have long been rumored to be a potential landing spot for Wilson. Both he and his wife have reportedly expressed interest in living in New York City. This was always a long shot, of course, as the Giants would have had to trade or release most of their roster to fit Wilson under the salary cap -- not to mention the costly package to acquire him.

This may, however, indirectly help the Giants, as they face a road game against the Seahawks this year. Seattle will still be a tough place to play and the Seahawks could add significant talent with this year's draft, but not facing Wilson makes that game much more winnable for the Giants.

The off season is just getting warmed up, and we'll bring you all the news as we get it.