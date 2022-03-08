Giants news, 3/8: Salary cap, fifth-year option numbers made official

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Salary cap for 2022, and fifth-year option numbers have been released. The Giants have decisions to make on fifth-year options for both Daniel Jones and Dexter Lawrence. Jones would cost $22.384 million, Lawrence $10.753 million if the Giants picked up their fifth-year options for 2023. The 2022 cap is officially $208.2 million.

NFL Management Council announcing official franchise tenders and salary cap of $208.2 million per team for 2022 league year @PFN365 pic.twitter.com/gqsEV41jPb — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 7, 2022

Here are the fifth-year option numbers for the 2019 first-rounders. Decisions due on them on May 2. If picked up, they lock a team in on a full guarantee for 2023. pic.twitter.com/124QweH5Ta — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 7, 2022

