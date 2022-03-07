Giants news, 3/7: Giants have a lot to get done, and not much time to do it

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
GM Joe Schoen tackles lengthy to-do list with free agency, draft around corner
Everything I learned about the Giants at the NFL Scouting Combine – The Athletic
Giants have tough decisions coming as GM Joe Schoen maneuvers salary cap mess
NFL sources weigh in on Saquon Barkley and James Bradberry's trade value
Giants are in salary cap hell, but trading Saquon Barkley is a bad idea
Scouting combine diary: The Indianapolis Starbucks that serves the NFL’s heavy hitters – The Athletic
Instead of my “adventure” piece, I’m going to have to try this one year.
Why George Karlaftis Should Be High on Giants’ Draft Board | The Draft Network
I’m not a fan of Karlaftis in the top 10, to be honest.
