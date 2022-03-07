Evan Neal film study: How good is the Alabama OT?

The New York Giants are in desperate need of offensive line help. With two picks in the top 10, Big Blue has a realistic shot to find a complement for Andrew Thomas at the opposite tackle position. The two offensive line names synonymous with the Giants in the top 10 are North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama’s Evan Neal.

The video below is a detailed breakdown of Neal’s senior season at Alabama. The snaps will be at left tackle from 2021, but Neal has experience on the right side and at left guard. He’s an incredibly long tackle who, somehow, carries 337 pounds on this frame:

Potential 1st overall pick, Offensive Tackle Evan Neal, who's 6'7, 337 pounds looks like this [@BigDuke50]pic.twitter.com/TuCf4FGRHC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 3, 2022

Neal did not perform at the Cmbine, but he was the No. 1 ranked player on Bruce Feldman’s freak list - his Pro Day should be interesting with these skills:

When aliens eventually attempt their takeover of Earth, just email them this video of Bama OT Evan Neal doing a split-stance box jump at 6-7, 360 and they’ll turn the ship aroundpic.twitter.com/7urU77PxOz — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) July 12, 2021

Neal cut 15 pounds for the Combine; his playing weight was reportedly in the 350s. Neal’s explosiveness, quick feet, and disciplined ability to punch are a few reasons why he’s being discussed at one overall.

He’s not a perfect prospect; he leans a bit too much into contact and finds himself on the ground more often than the typical nNo. 1 overall selection, but he’s a unique athlete who could start at several positions on Day 1. I would not mind seeing Neal playing in MetLife Stadium wearing Giants’ blue. Here’s the breakdown: