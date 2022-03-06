Giants 2022 free agency: Are the Giants, Mitchell Trubisky a perfect match?

The connection almost seems too obvious.

The New York Giants need a backup quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky was the backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills in 2021. Giants GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were in Buffalo with Trubisky last season. Trubisky is about to be an unrestricted free agent.

So, Trubisky will be a Giant in 2022. Right?

Well ... maybe.

Problem is, Trubisky is generating a good deal of buzz and seems likely to be able to find a team where he can make more money and have a clearer path to playing time than the Giants are likely to be able to offer him.

I’ve talked to more NFL teams this week about Mitchell Trubisky than the 22 QB class.



I think that says a lot. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 1, 2022

NFL insider Tony Pauline reported Sunday that the Giants will “very likely” target Trubisky and could give him the opportunity to compete with Daniel Jones for the starting job.

This is more than just the natural fit of Trubisky reuniting with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, both of whom he worked with in Buffalo last season. I’m told the Giants could possibly sign Trubisky to compete with Daniel Jones for the starting quarterback spot. Whether it’s the Giants, Steelers, or another team, it’s probably going to take a lot of money to sign Trubisky, as interest in the quarterback has been off the charts all week.

The money part remains the biggest issue. The Giants remain $20.198 million in effective cap space over the salary cap, per Over The Cap. Moves are coming, but it is hard to see the Giants being able to spend big money.

Besides, would ownership go along with spending fairly big money to create a quarterback controversy that might spell doom for Daniel Jones?

Co-owner John Mara had indicated when Brian Daboll was hired that he expected Jones to remain the quarterback in 2022.

“Daniel will get a chance next year and we’ll hopefully be able to get a fair evaluation of him and if it doesn’t work out, we’ll go to plan B,” Mara said. “But we have a lot of confidence that it will work out.

“They’re [Daboll and Schoen] going to make the final determination. You’re asking me, ‘Would I be surprised if he’s not the starter?’ Yes, I’ll be surprised if he’s not the starter.”