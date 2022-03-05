Giants news, 3/5: NFL Combine takeaways, Sterling Shepard, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Wolf & Polian: What NFL Teams Want Out of The Combine

Hall of Fame GMs discuss why medical evaluations are still the most important part of the Combine.

Three Takeaways From the NFL Combine

Giants have expressed a strong interest in having WR Sterling Shepard return on reworked deal, per sources. Shepard, off torn Achilles, is open to a return. Should be a reasonable middle ground.



The good news: Shepard on pace to return by at least early summer, perhaps earlier. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 4, 2022

With the NFL Combine going on, I felt inspired to test my vertical jump. I really felt like I was jumping so high! pic.twitter.com/bHwXX89exD — Eli Manning (@EliManning) March 4, 2022

From NFL Now: While the #Giants aren't expected to trade Saquon Barkley, CB James Bradberry could be had in a trade. Teams are expected to inquire about the former big ticket FA, who is in the last year of his deal. pic.twitter.com/EoRXfLWwyy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

