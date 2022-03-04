Giants mock draft tracker: More of the same with Ickey Ekwonu top choice at No. 5

Ickey Ekwonu remained the player most often selected for the New York Giants in this week’s NFL mock draft tracker. The NC State offensive tackle, who held an entertaining session with media at the Combine Thursday, was selected in 27 of 60 mock drafts (45 percent).

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was the choice in nine mock drafts (15 percent) and Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux was chosen eight times (13.3 percent).

At No. 7, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was the choice nine times. Edge rushers David Ojabo and George Karlaftis, along with linebacker Devin Lloyd, were all selected seven times.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was the choice at No. 7 in five mock drafts.

These mocks, of course, don’t reflect any of the interviews with teams or on-field testing that is taking place this week at the Combine. It will be interesting to see how opinions change coming out of Indianapolis.