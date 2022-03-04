Giants mock draft tracker: More of the same with Ickey Ekwonu top choice at No. 5

Ickey Ekwonu remained the player most often selected for the New York Giants in this week’s NFL mock draft tracker. The NC State offensive tackle, who held an entertaining session with media at the Combine Thursday, was selected in 27 of 60 mock drafts (45 percent).
Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was the choice in nine mock drafts (15 percent) and Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux was chosen eight times (13.3 percent).
At No. 7, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was the choice nine times. Edge rushers David Ojabo and George Karlaftis, along with linebacker Devin Lloyd, were all selected seven times.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was the choice at No. 7 in five mock drafts.
These mocks, of course, don’t reflect any of the interviews with teams or on-field testing that is taking place this week at the Combine. It will be interesting to see how opinions change coming out of Indianapolis.
2022 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|3/4
|Tankathon
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3/2
|CBS (Edwards)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3/2
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/2
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|3/1
|DraftWire (Easterling)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/1
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|3/1
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/1
|DraftTek
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|3/1
|Walter Football
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
|3/1
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/28
|Sharp Football (Donahue)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|2/28
|Sharp Football (McCrystal)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/28
|PFF (Palazollo)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|2/28
|Pro Football Network (Mellor)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|2/28
|SNY (Vacchiano)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/28
|Draft Countdown (Bosarge)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|2/28
|CBS (Wilson)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/28
|Pro Football Focus (Palazzolo)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|2/28
|SI Fan Nation (Patraw)
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|2/27
|Draft Network (Harris)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|2/25
|Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
|2/25
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/24
|Pro Football Network (Broback)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/24
|Baltimore Sun (Doon)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|2/22
|Pewter Report (Ledyard)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/22
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Drake London, WR, USC
|2/22
|Bleacher Report (Buckley)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|2/21
|Walter Football
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
|2/21
|Football Outsiders (Tanier)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/21
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|2/21
|Pro Football Focus (Gayle)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina
|2/20
|Draft Network (Parson)
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|2/19
|Pro Football Network (Fragoza)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|2/19
|NFL Spine Zone (Bedinger)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|2/17
|Yahoo (Edholm)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/17
|For The Win
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/17
|SI (Hanson)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/16
|ESPN (McShay)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|2/16
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|2/15
|FOX Sports (Rang)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|2/15
|USA Today (Davis)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|2/15
|The Huddle Report (Johannes)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/14
|DraftKings
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/14
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
|2/14
|Athlon Sports
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/14
|Draft Countdown (Bosarge)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/14
|SB Nation (Dator)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|2/14
|Draft Scout (Miller)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|2/14
|PFF (Renner)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|2/14
|College Football News
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/14
|Draft Network (Weissman)
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|2/13
|Bleacher Report (Knox)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/13
|Tankathon
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/12
|Bleacher Report (Knox)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/11
|NFL.com (Frelund)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
|2/9
|Bleacher Report (Tansey)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|2/8
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|2/7
|Player Profiler
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/7
|Pro Football Focus (Galina)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
|2/7
|Bleacher Report (Tansey)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
