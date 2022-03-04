 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Giants mock draft tracker: More of the same with Ickey Ekwonu top choice at No. 5

How will mock drafts change coming out of the Combine?

By Ed Valentine
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: MAR 03 Scouting Combine Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ickey Ekwonu remained the player most often selected for the New York Giants in this week’s NFL mock draft tracker. The NC State offensive tackle, who held an entertaining session with media at the Combine Thursday, was selected in 27 of 60 mock drafts (45 percent).

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was the choice in nine mock drafts (15 percent) and Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux was chosen eight times (13.3 percent).

At No. 7, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was the choice nine times. Edge rushers David Ojabo and George Karlaftis, along with linebacker Devin Lloyd, were all selected seven times.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was the choice at No. 7 in five mock drafts.

These mocks, of course, don’t reflect any of the interviews with teams or on-field testing that is taking place this week at the Combine. It will be interesting to see how opinions change coming out of Indianapolis.

2022 Mock Draft Tracker

Date Mock Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2 (No. 36)
Date Mock Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2 (No. 36)
3/4 Tankathon Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
3/2 CBS (Edwards) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
3/2 CBS (Trapasso) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/2 Pro Football Network (Miller) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
3/1 DraftWire (Easterling) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/1 Sporting News (Iyer) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
3/1 NFL.com (Brooks) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
3/1 DraftTek Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
3/1 Walter Football Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
3/1 ESPN (Kiper) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/28 Sharp Football (Donahue) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
2/28 Sharp Football (McCrystal) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/28 PFF (Palazollo) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
2/28 Pro Football Network (Mellor) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
2/28 SNY (Vacchiano) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/28 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
2/28 CBS (Wilson) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/28 Pro Football Focus (Palazzolo) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
2/28 SI Fan Nation (Patraw) Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
2/27 Draft Network (Harris) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
2/25 Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
2/25 CBS (Fornelli) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/24 Pro Football Network (Broback) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/24 Baltimore Sun (Doon) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
2/22 Pewter Report (Ledyard) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/22 NFL.com (Jeremiah) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Drake London, WR, USC
2/22 Bleacher Report (Buckley) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
2/21 Walter Football Evan Neal, OT, Alabama David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
2/21 Football Outsiders (Tanier) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/21 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
2/21 Pro Football Focus (Gayle) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina
2/20 Draft Network (Parson) Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
2/19 Pro Football Network (Fragoza) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
2/19 NFL Spine Zone (Bedinger) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
2/17 Yahoo (Edholm) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/17 For The Win Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/17 SI (Hanson) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/16 ESPN (McShay) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
2/16 San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
2/15 FOX Sports (Rang) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
2/15 USA Today (Davis) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
2/15 The Huddle Report (Johannes) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/14 DraftKings Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/14 NFL.com (Reuter) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
2/14 Athlon Sports Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/14 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/14 SB Nation (Dator) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
2/14 Draft Scout (Miller) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
2/14 PFF (Renner) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
2/14 College Football News Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/14 Draft Network (Weissman) David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
2/13 Bleacher Report (Knox) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/13 Tankathon Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/12 Bleacher Report (Knox) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/11 NFL.com (Frelund) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
2/9 Bleacher Report (Tansey) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
2/8 NFL.com (Zierlein) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
2/7 Player Profiler Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/7 Pro Football Focus (Galina) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
2/7 Bleacher Report (Tansey) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...