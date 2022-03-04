Giants news, 3/4: Inside the NFL Combine, draft targets, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The Interview Room: What really goes on at the NFL Combine

The Giants, the offensive line and the NFL Draft strategy

Joe Schoen helped fix the O-line in Buffalo without using any first-round picks, and that may be the strategy again as Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu continue to climb up draft boards.

3 NFL Draft RB targets for New York Giants to replace Devontae Booker

Ickey Ekwonu: Perfect fit for NY Giants, NY Jets in 2022 NFL Draft

NY Giants release Kyle Rudolph, target tight ends at NFL Combine

Saquon Barkley Trade Odds: Dolphins, Jets Interested?

The Giants are still obviously the betting favorites to have Barkley in Week 1, but the Dolphins are +450 and the Jets are +700.

Surveying sources in Indy, the consensus trade value for James Bradberry is a third-round pick and Saquon Barkley is a fourth-round pick. I'm skeptical that the Giants will pull the trigger on a Saquon trade. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 3, 2022

NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites ‘encouraging trends’

Free-agent Evan Engram may shift from tight end to slot receiver

