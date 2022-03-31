Giants news, 3/31: Tiki Barber wants full Giants rebuild, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Tiki: Giants should move on from Saquon Barkley Daniel Jones

“The reason I think they should try to trade Saquon is because if you’re going to zero to get your cap in order, just do it,” Barber said. “Don’t try to mitigate the pain by keeping a popular player here. If you’re resetting, it’s a new regime, new philosophy…go all in. if you’re doing this and it’s gonna be painful, you’ve got to just go all in. “If [Jones is] not gonna be a top-10 quarterback, then why are you worried about figuring him out and trying to get a little bit above average quarterback? He’s never gonna be a top 10, maybe he’s 15. Do you trust him to be like Eli [Manning] was? You trusted Eli because even if he was average, because if you got in a critical situation, he was showing up. You could count on that from Eli. Can you count on that from Daniel Jones?”

-Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu being available at No. 5 is a “near-certainty” according to Dan Duggan.

-Brain Daboll called Davis Webb “the best teammate I’ve ever seen.”

Because of course they do.

See above.

