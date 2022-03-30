 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft: Top prospects in action at the Alabama pro day

Was a future Giant on the field?

By Chris Pflum
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP National Championship Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wednesday was one of the biggest days in the run-up to the 2022 NFL Draft, as the NFL gathered in Tuscaloosa for the Alabama pro day.

This might not be as big a deal as the Senior Bowl or NFL Scouting Combine, but the Crimson Tide’s pro day is still one of the biggest dates on the calendar. Alabama always boats many of the top prospects, and every team is eager to get a look at them.

So of course the New York Giants were in attendance.

Big man moving fast

Offensive tackle Evan Neal is obviously the prime attraction for the Giants. He is one of the players most frequently targeted for the Giants in the top 10, though whether he even falls to fifth overall is in question.

Neal is a massive player at 6-foot-7½ inches, 337 pounds, but moves like a much smaller lineman. Interestingly, he elected to not compete at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, and this is the NFL’s first opportunity to see him in action since the College Football National Championship game.

Of course, Neal isn’t the only prospect on the field at Alabama’s pro day.

Linebacker Christian Harris is highly regarded and could bring a lot of athleticism to the middle of a defense — particularly for a team lacking it, like the Giants.

Injury updates

Unfortunately, two of the other top prospects from Alabama didn’t work out. Wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III could have been the first two receivers off the board in April, but both suffered very late season ACL tears.

Jameson and Metchie’s injuries put their draft stock in doubt, but at least Williams seems to be recovering well.

2023 intrigue

And in one final wrinkle, there was a prospect on the field at Alabama’s pro day who won’t be drafted in April, but teams were surely scouting thoroughly: quarterback Bryce Young.

As with C.J. Stroud at the Ohio State pro day, Bryce Young is a main attraction for teams, despite being a 2023 prospect.

Teams were reportedly impressed with Stroud’s work at the Ohio State pro day, and Young has a chance to match his competition for the first overall pick next year.

