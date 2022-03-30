Giants news, 3/30: Chiefs in talks to trade for James Bradberry, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Sources: Giants, Chiefs still actively discussing potential James Bradberry trade, Brian Daboll calls it a ‘fluid situation’

However, the Chiefs are extremely interested in a potential trade for Bradberry. Compensation discussions have ranged from a late-round selection going to New York in a possible deal to swapping picks in the middle rounds, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. Kansas City would likely try to sign Bradberry to a long-term contract extension if they acquire him, a league source predicted.

Will Hernandez signs with Cardinals

The former second-round pick departs after starting 56 games.

The Biggest Boom-or-Bust Players in the 2022 NFL Draft

A lot of potential Giants targets are on the list.

Source: Jets and Giants have heavy interest in Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

New York Giants O-line Headed in Right Direction Under GM Joe Schoen

— Giants taking a wait-and-see approach with OL Nick Gates, per Joe Schoen. I heard recently Gates underwent a procedure as he recovers from leg injury and there is still hope he’s ready for training camp. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 28, 2022

Both teams assured of a possession in playoff overtime with rules change approved by NFL owners

NFL makes adjustments to Rooney Rule to aid minority hiring

