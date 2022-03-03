Giants news, 3/3: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley rumors, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Daniel Jones: Will NY Giants regret not picking QB in 2022 NFL Draft?

Chris Simms doesn’t think there’s a QB in this draft class that justifies giving up on Jones.

Why the New York Giants Must Wait to Trade Saquon Barkley

Bleacher Report says Joe Schoen should wait until Barkley inevitably has a game that makes him look like a superstar again.

Giants are in salary cap hell, but trading Saquon Barkley is a bad idea

Spoke with two teams, both of whom told me the #Giants’ potential asking price for Saquon Barkley was very significant. One assistant GM also said: “I don’t get the sense they actually want to trade him. To me, this is just postering, but Joe [Schoen] would want a 1.” — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 2, 2022

1 Goal Each New NFL Head Coach Must Accomplish in 2022

2022 NFL combine - Draft prospects to watch, cap space, needs for all 32 teams

Ikem Ekwonu is still the most common name associated with the Giants.

Thanks to everyone in the building who took in and helped this old guy who needed to relearn everything about a new organization.. Finally my teammates, in my 11 years in this league I'm not sure I've been around a closer group of guys! — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph) March 2, 2022

