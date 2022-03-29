 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Brian Daboll: Giants “looking to add” an offensive tackle

Giants coach addresses wide variety of topics at league meetings

By Ed Valentine
/ new
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Speaking Tuesday morning at the NFL league meetings, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll admitted that the Giants will be prioritizing offensive tackle in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Giants have the fifth and seventh overall picks in the first round.

The top three tackles in the draft are Evan Neal of Alabama, Ikem Ekwonu of NC State and Charles Cross of Mississippi State. The Giants are likely to have a heavy presence at NC State Tuesday for Ekwonu’s pro day.

Daboll also echoed GM Joe Schoen’s assessment that the Giants have needs across the roster.

In a positive development, Daboll said that quarterback Daniel Jones will be “ready to go” when the Giants take the field for practices this spring. Jones, of course, finished the season on injured reserve with a neck injury. To this point, little information has filtered out regarding Jones’ health.

Daboll also offered high praise for backup quarterback Davis Webb.

Daboll is known for his communication and relationship building skills. Perhaps this exchange regarding Saquon Barkley is an indication of that.

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...