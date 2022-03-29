Brian Daboll: Giants “looking to add” an offensive tackle

Speaking Tuesday morning at the NFL league meetings, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll admitted that the Giants will be prioritizing offensive tackle in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Giants have the fifth and seventh overall picks in the first round.

Giants coach Brian Daboll, at the NFC coaches breakfst in Florida this morning, told reporters they are "looking to add" a tackle -- yet another indication that the Giants are that position with one of their two Top 7 picks in the draft. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 29, 2022

The top three tackles in the draft are Evan Neal of Alabama, Ikem Ekwonu of NC State and Charles Cross of Mississippi State. The Giants are likely to have a heavy presence at NC State Tuesday for Ekwonu’s pro day.

Daboll also echoed GM Joe Schoen’s assessment that the Giants have needs across the roster.

Brian Daboll on if he'd prefer offense or defense in the draft:



"I'd rather draft the best player. We have a lot of needs." pic.twitter.com/r3SE4XYlxh — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) March 29, 2022

In a positive development, Daboll said that quarterback Daniel Jones will be “ready to go” when the Giants take the field for practices this spring. Jones, of course, finished the season on injured reserve with a neck injury. To this point, little information has filtered out regarding Jones’ health.

Great news: Brian Daboll says Daniel Jones (neck) will be healthy and ready to go when the #Giants hit the field this spring https://t.co/Bvim1Makbw — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 29, 2022

Daboll also offered high praise for backup quarterback Davis Webb.

A coach cannot praise a player and person more forcefully than Brian Daboll praised QB Davis Webb:

"I saw a lot of him in Buffalo in terms of him on the field in practice settings and then I’ve seen him as a teammate, and he's the best teammate that I’ve ever seen.'' — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) March 29, 2022

Daboll is known for his communication and relationship building skills. Perhaps this exchange regarding Saquon Barkley is an indication of that.