Giants news, 3/29: Joe Schoen not making calls about Saquon Barkley

Joe Schoen clarifies Saquon Barkley situation

“That was taken a little bit out of context at the combine,” Schoen said Monday at the league meetings. “I haven’t called one team on Saquon Barkley, OK? Everybody ran with that from the combine, I said I would listen if people called on any player, so it would be irresponsible if I didn’t. That doesn’t mean I’m going to do every deal, so I haven’t called one team on Saquon Barkley. I’ve gotten calls about a few of our players and he’s one where a couple teams have reached out, but again, I’m not shopping Saquon Barkley.”

Schoen said he will pick up the phone and listen.

“It’d be irresponsible if a team calls - I think 31 other GMs would say the same thing - if somebody is going to call and offer you something ridiculous, you’re going to listen,” Schoen said. “It doesn’t mean you’re going to do any deal or you’re going to say ‘yes’ to it. We’ve got an offensive head coach (Brian Daboll). He likes to have as many weapons and toys as he can.

“I like Saquon. We’re at a little bit of an advantage here, the players are coming in in two weeks, so we’re going to get around all these guys. Again, the guy was the number two pick in the draft for a reason. He’s got a lot of talent and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

What about James Bradberry?

There is rampant speculation that the Giants will have to trade the veteran cornerback.

“He’s currently on the roster,” Schoen said. “He’s a good corner who was a Pro Bowler two years ago (2020), and he’s 28years old and can still play at a high level and he’s on our roster.”

Does that mean Bradberry won’t be traded?

“I’m not going to say that about anybody,” Schoen said. “People have called about certain players and people have value. Again, like I said, he’s 28 years old. He’s two years removed from a Pro Bowl season. He’s still a high caliber starting corner.”

But…“If it’s the right offer and it makes sense for the New York Giants, then I’ve got to consider (it).”

Is there a way to keep Bradberry on the roster?

“I’ll reflect back to what I said at the combine,” Schoen said, “a last resort is converting and restructuring contracts, so there’s ways we can get creative if we need to.”

