Oddsmaker puts Giants’ over/under at 7 victories

How many games will the New York Giants win in 2022?

It seems apparent that expecting a massive, quick turnaround into becoming a team that makes a deep playoff run would be foolish. But, will the Giants at least be better under the direction of GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll than the 4-13 team the Giants fielded a season ago?

Co-owner John Mara admitted this week that “I don’t think it’s a very high bar to improve over last year.”

DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Giants over/under for 2022 at seven victories. Not a high bar. Can the Giants reach or surpass it?

Schoen has admitted he is finding it “hard to operate” with the serious cap constraints left by the Dave Gettleman regime.

Due to their cap woes the Giants are hemorrhaging some of the better players from the poor roster they had, and are not able to seek true impact replacements on the free agent market. Schoen has, for the most part, sought to plug leaks on the roster with low-cost, competent veterans. Those are really stop-gap players brought in to help the GM buy time to fix the cap situation and build a better roster via the draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be critical to both the short- and long-term success of the Giants, and it really is difficult to guess what the Giants will look like until the draft is over.

Right now, though, if you were putting money down would you take over or under seven victories?