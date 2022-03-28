RB Sandro Platzgummer re-signed by Giants

The New York Giants have re-signed running back Sandro Platzgummer.

The 25-year-old Austrian back was an international exemption through the Joe Judge coaching era. Platzgummer was given a roster exemption through the International Player Pathway Program. He spent the last two seasons on the Giants’ practice squad. Per the Giants, they will no longer have a roster exemption for Platzgummer, so he will have to convince Brian Daboll, Mike Kafka and Co. that he is worth carrying — at least on the practice squad.

Platzgummer became a fan favorite after an explosive 48-yard scamper against the New York Jets during a 2021 preseason game. The run sparked massive celebration on the Giants’ sideline. Platzgummer had five career carries for 53 yards through two preseason games in 2021.

He hasn’t appeared in a regular season game, but he does have two European championships with Austria’s U-19 national team, and he spent five seasons with the Swarco Raiders Tirol.

He’s likely nothing more than a practice squad addition to a running back room that only consists of former second overall pick Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, and former Buffalo Bill Antonio Williams.