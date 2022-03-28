NFL free agency 2022: Will Hernandez signs with the Arizona Cardinals

On the same day the New York Giants signed former Arizona Cardinal IOL Max Garcia, the Arizona Cardinals add former New York Giant IOL Will Hernandez.

The #AZCardinals are expected to sign former #Giants G Will Hernandez, source says. The 2018 second-round pick reunites with Cards OL coach Sean Kugler, his college line coach. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 28, 2022

Hernandez was the 34th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started his career with a promising rookie season, but it was all down hill from there. Hernandez was maddeningly inconsistent from 2019 to 2021.

He was benched during the 2020 season in favor of rookie fifth-round pick Shane Lemieux. Many, including myself, presumed Hernandez contracting COVID-19 in 2020 led to the benching and that he’d bounce back in 2021, but he unfortunately had his worst season last year.

Simple twists towards Hernandez gave him a lot of trouble. He allowed seven sacks and 36 pressures in 2021. He ended his four-year stint with the Giants allowing 15 sacks and 121 pressures. His career in New York was disappointing, but maybe he can rekindle the promise he displayed in 2018 by reuniting with his college coach.

Coincidentally, the Giants on Monday announced the signing of former Cardinals’ interior offensive lineman Max Garcia.