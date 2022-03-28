NFL free agency 2022: OL Max Garcia signs with Giants

Offensive lineman Max Garcia, who has started 52 of 93 regular-season games, is signing with the New York Giants. The team made that news official Monday afternoon.

Garcia, 30, has primarily played left and right guard in a seven-year career with the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals. He played center last season with Arizona for the first time, logging 297 of his 864 offensive snaps at that spot. Garcia started 11 games in 2021, logging an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 54.3.

Garcia was a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in 2015. Garcia has made 39 regular-season starts at left guard, nine at right guard, and four at center. His postseason start was at right guard.

This signing continues GM Joe Schoen’s emphasis on signing low-cost offensive linemen, particularly on the interior. The Giants have signed Garcia, center Jon Feliciano, guard Mark Glowinski, guard Jamil Douglas and offensive tackle Matt Gono. They also re-signed offensive tackle Korey Cunningham.

The only bigger contract in that group was a three-year, $18.3 million deal given to Glowinski.

Before the report of this signing, Over The Cap showed the Giants with only $1.255 million in salary cap space.

As of now, the Giants offensive line likely looks something like this:

LT — Andrew Thomas

LG — Shane Lemieux, Ben Bredeson, Garcia

C — Feliciano with Garcia as the backup

RG — Glowinski

RT — Gono, Cunningham, Matt Peart (if he is healthy)

Reserves — Jamil Douglas, Wes Martin