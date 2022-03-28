NFL trade rumors: Market for Giants’ CB James Bradberry might be clarifying

The market for New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry appears to be developing and Giants are “going to” trade him, per a report from Pat Leonard of the Daily News.

Leonard reports that the likely landing spots for Bradberry include the Kansas City Chiefs, whose interest had previously been reported, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

With barely any salary cap space, the Giants have little choice but to move on from Bradberry even though he has been the team’s best cornerback the past two seasons.

Trading or cutting Bradberry prior to June 1 would save the Giants $10.136 million against the cap. As a post-June 1 designation, moving on would save $11.5 million. Per Over The Cap, the Giants currently have only $1.255 million in cap space and may feel they cannot wait to use the post-June 1 designation.

Co-owner John Mara acknowledged the reality of the Bradberry situation Sunday at the league meetings.

“That would hurt because he’s been a very good player and he’s been a consummate professional for us,” Mara said, when asked about possibly cutting Bradberry if no trade occurred. “But the cap situation is what it is. So we’d have to consider all options there.”

The Texans currently have 11 draft picks, including five between Nos. 37 and 108. The Colts have picks 73, 122, 159 and 179.

Moving on from Bradberry will create a hole that the Giants will likely have to address in the draft, whether they do so in Round 1 with someone like Sauce Gardner of Cincinnati or later in the draft.