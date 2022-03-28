Giants news, 3/28: John Mara on Brian Flores, Saquon Barkley, James Bradberry, Daniel Jones

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

John Mara covers a lot of ground

Giants co-owner John Mara spoke to media on Sunday at the NFL league meetings, and Mara hit on a lot of Giants hot-button topics.

On the Brian Flores lawsuit:

Mara said the allegations are “false” and the team is “not settling” the lawsuit.

“Because the allegations are false. We’re very comfortable with our hiring process. It was a fair process and we ended up making the decision that we made based on a lot of factors, none of which had to do with race ... I think the truth will come out eventually.”

On trading Saquon Barkley:

“At the end of the day you put the best possible team on the field and build for the future. So I like him, he’s been a great representative for us, I still think he’s a really good player. I think he can potentially have a very big year this year. “But at the end of the day the head coach and the general manager make those decisions.”

Mara insisted GM Joe Schoen would make that decision.

“We’re not shopping Saquon,” Mara said, “but Joe is the general manager. If he and the head coach want to make a personnel decision and they have a conviction about it, I’m not going to interfere with it. That’s not something that we’re actively looking to do, let’s put it that way.”

On possibly cutting cornerback James Bradberry:

“It would hurt because he’s been a very good player and he has been the consummate professional for us. But the cap situation is what it is, so we’d have to consider all options.”

On Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option:

“That’s not a decision we’ve made as of yet. That’s a discussion we’ll be having over the next month or so.”

