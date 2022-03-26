Reports: Kansas City Chiefs are interested in CB James Bradberry

Multiple outlets are reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs have an interest in trading for New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry.

The interest was first reported by Nate Taylor, Chiefs’ beat reporter for The Athletic, who also cited Giants’ beat writer Dan Duggan.

And yes, working along with @DDuggan21, the Chiefs want James Bradberry. https://t.co/D9aeCnV8iR — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) March 26, 2022

The reports were echoed by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, who added that the Chiefs are also interested in free agent CB Stephon Gilmore.

Sources; Chiefs interested in potential James Bradberry trade, and free agent Stephon Gilmore @PFN365 https://t.co/ndjO201n3O — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 26, 2022

Trading Bradberry has seemed like an inevitability for a while now. The Giants are barely under the salary cap, with roughly $2 million in cap room as of this writing.

(Note: Salary cap numbers are extremely fluid and that number might not include their most recent signings.)

The Giants will still need roughly $12.5 million in cap space to sign their rookie class after the 2022 NFL Draft. Trading Bradberry would net the Giants $12.1 million in cap savings, which, along with their current cap room, would just cover their rookie pool.

These are all just rumors as of now. But as we saw with the Tyreek Hill trade, rumors can blossom into a deal very quickly.