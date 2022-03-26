Giants news, 3/26: Darius Slayton’s future, Kyle Hamilton, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants sign intriguing 49ers wide receiver in free agency — which could be bad for Darius Slayton

As for Slayton: It feels increasingly likely that it’s going to be difficult for him to stick around through the season. The Giants added James, signed Robert Foster — who has previous ties to coach Brian Daboll — and brought back Board. James and Board contribute on special teams, and there remains a possibility that general manager Joe Schoen uses one of his nine draft picks next month on a wide receiver. With Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Toney locked into roster spots, that doesn’t leave a lot of room for Slayton if any of James, Foster and/or Board make the team. Plus, cutting or trading Slayton would save the Giants $2.5 million, much needed space as they are tight against the cap waiting to find a suitor for cornerback James Bradberry.

What Does This Spring’s Great QB Reset Mean for Future NFL Offseasons?

How much will Daniel Jones be worth down the line?

Projecting how New York Giants’ 2021 NFL Draft class will perform in 2022

Met with Kyle Hamilton post Pro Day.



Former Irish safety said he ran a 4.56 in the 40-yard dash, which was his sole workout today. Hamilton said he’s already had Zoom meetings with the Seahawks, Giants and Saints. Bills up next. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) March 25, 2022

