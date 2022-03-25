 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL free agency - Giants sign WR Richie James Jr.

The Giants add depth to their special teams and receiving corps

The New York Giants have announced that they have agreed to terms with returner and wide receiver Richie James Jr.

James Jr. was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers out of Middle Tennessee in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He was primarily a returner for the 49ers, with 51 punt returns and 47 kick returns in his three years with San Francisco. James averaged 7.3 yards per punt return, with a long of 32, and 23.0 yards per kick return, including one 97-yard return for a touchdown in 2018. James saw some use as a receiver in 2020, with 23 receptions on 35 targets for 394 yards (17.1 per catch) and a touchdown. Much of that came in a game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in which James caught 9 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown.

James was waived with an injured designation on August 28th of 2021, and was placed on the injured reserve following knee surgery.

The Giants re-signed special teams ace and WR C.J. Board on March 14th, and the two could be in direct competition for a roster spot.

Regardless, this is a low-cost move that should help the Giants improve their offensive depth and potentially find a long-term answer for punt and kick returns.

