Giants mock draft tracker: Which offensive tackle should land with New York?

Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal, Charles Cross all drawing support

By Ed Valentine
/ new

NFL Combine
Evan Neal
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

This week’s mock draft tracker provides the closest overall race thus far for the New York Giants’ first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 5 overall.

Ikem Ekwonu, the North Carolina State offensive tackle, is again the player most often chosen for the Giants in our mock draft, with 12 of 45 mock drafts (26.7 percent) selecting him. Eleven mock drafters (24.4 percent), though, chose Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. Eight (17.8 percent) selected Misssissippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross.

Including two mock drafts that saw Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning be the selection at No. 5, that made offensive tackle the choice in that spot for 33 of 45 mock drafters (73.3 percent). There is simply a wide variety of opinion on who the choice will be.

At No. 7, the clear preference is edge defender. Georgia’s Travon Walker was selected in nine mock drafts (20 percent) and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux was selected in eight. Cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner of Cincinnati and edge defender Jermaine Johnson of Florida State were each chosen five times.

2022 Mock Draft Tracker

Date Mock Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2 (No. 36)
3/24 CBS (Edwards) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
3/24 NFL.com (Jones-Drew) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/23 CBS (Trapasso) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Drake London, WR, USC (trade down to No. 17)
3/23 Draftwire (Easterling) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/23 DraftTek Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/22 CBS (Prisco) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
3/22 NFL.com (Jeremiah) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/22 Football Outsiders (Klassen) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
3/22 USA Today (Davis) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/21 Tankathon Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/21 CBS (Wilson) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/21 Walter Football (Campbell) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/20 Touchdown Wire (Schofield) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/20 Draft Network (Parson) Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/19 Sporting News (Iyer) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
3/17 PFF (Renner) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/15 SNY (Vacchiano) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/14 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
3/14 LA Times (Farmer) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
3/14 Pro Football Focus (Sikkema) Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
3/13 Draft Network (Sanchez) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
3/12 Huddle Report (Boylhart) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/11 CBS (Fornelli) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/11 SI (Hanson) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/11 Pro Football Network (Fragoza) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
3/10 San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/10 Pro Football Network (Mellor) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/10 Huddle Report (Johannes) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/9 FOX Sports (McIntyre) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/9 Walter Football Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
3/8 NFL.com (Zierlein) Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/8 Dallas Morning News (Watkins) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
3/8 Pro Football Focus (Spielberger) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/7 SB Nation (Dator) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/7 SI (Serritella) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/7 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
3/7 Blue Chip Scouting Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/7 DraftKings Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
3/7 Walter Football Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/6 SI (Kelly) Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
3/6 College Football News Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
3/4 Pro Football Network (Mellor) Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
3/2 Pro Football Network (Miller) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
3/1 NFL.com (Brooks) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
3/1 ESPN (Kiper) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

