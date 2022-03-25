Giants mock draft tracker: Which offensive tackle should land with New York?

This week’s mock draft tracker provides the closest overall race thus far for the New York Giants’ first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 5 overall.

Ikem Ekwonu, the North Carolina State offensive tackle, is again the player most often chosen for the Giants in our mock draft, with 12 of 45 mock drafts (26.7 percent) selecting him. Eleven mock drafters (24.4 percent), though, chose Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. Eight (17.8 percent) selected Misssissippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross.

Including two mock drafts that saw Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning be the selection at No. 5, that made offensive tackle the choice in that spot for 33 of 45 mock drafters (73.3 percent). There is simply a wide variety of opinion on who the choice will be.

At No. 7, the clear preference is edge defender. Georgia’s Travon Walker was selected in nine mock drafts (20 percent) and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux was selected in eight. Cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner of Cincinnati and edge defender Jermaine Johnson of Florida State were each chosen five times.