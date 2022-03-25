Giants mock draft tracker: Which offensive tackle should land with New York?

This week’s mock draft tracker provides the closest overall race thus far for the New York Giants’ first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 5 overall.
Ikem Ekwonu, the North Carolina State offensive tackle, is again the player most often chosen for the Giants in our mock draft, with 12 of 45 mock drafts (26.7 percent) selecting him. Eleven mock drafters (24.4 percent), though, chose Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. Eight (17.8 percent) selected Misssissippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross.
Including two mock drafts that saw Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning be the selection at No. 5, that made offensive tackle the choice in that spot for 33 of 45 mock drafters (73.3 percent). There is simply a wide variety of opinion on who the choice will be.
At No. 7, the clear preference is edge defender. Georgia’s Travon Walker was selected in nine mock drafts (20 percent) and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux was selected in eight. Cornerback Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner of Cincinnati and edge defender Jermaine Johnson of Florida State were each chosen five times.
2022 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|3/24
|CBS (Edwards)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|3/24
|NFL.com (Jones-Drew)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/23
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Drake London, WR, USC (trade down to No. 17)
|3/23
|Draftwire (Easterling)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/23
|DraftTek
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/22
|CBS (Prisco)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3/22
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/22
|Football Outsiders (Klassen)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
|3/22
|USA Today (Davis)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/21
|Tankathon
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/21
|CBS (Wilson)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/21
|Walter Football (Campbell)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/20
|Touchdown Wire (Schofield)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/20
|Draft Network (Parson)
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/19
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|3/17
|PFF (Renner)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/15
|SNY (Vacchiano)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/14
|Draft Countdown (Bosarge)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
|3/14
|LA Times (Farmer)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|3/14
|Pro Football Focus (Sikkema)
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|3/13
|Draft Network (Sanchez)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
|3/12
|Huddle Report (Boylhart)
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/11
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/11
|SI (Hanson)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/11
|Pro Football Network (Fragoza)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|3/10
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/10
|Pro Football Network (Mellor)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/10
|Huddle Report (Johannes)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/9
|FOX Sports (McIntyre)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/9
|Walter Football
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
|3/8
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/8
|Dallas Morning News (Watkins)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|3/8
|Pro Football Focus (Spielberger)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/7
|SB Nation (Dator)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/7
|SI (Serritella)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/7
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
|3/7
|Blue Chip Scouting
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/7
|DraftKings
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/7
|Walter Football
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/6
|SI (Kelly)
|Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|3/6
|College Football News
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/4
|Pro Football Network (Mellor)
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|3/2
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|3/1
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/1
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
Loading comments...