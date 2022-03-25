Giants news, 3/25: New York willing to eat some of James Bradberry’s salary, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Free agency says it all: New York Giants are starting from scratch

Top cornerback James Bradberry is a candidate to be traded because of an untenable $21.9 million cap hit. Another quality player soon to be gone. The Giants are so desperate to get something in return for the Pro Bowl cornerback they are willing to eat some of his $13.5 million salary in a trade, a league source told ESPN.

‘Wasn’t my call’: What Logan Ryan said about Giants releasing him, signing with Buccaneers

Not sure I’d be bitter about going from the Giants to the Bucs.

Giants’ Jon Feliciano details origin of ‘Plump Caramel’ nickname

What New York Giants Are Getting in DT Justin Ellis

NFC East free agency grades: Eagles leading the way as Cowboys, Commanders and Giants struggle to make waves

Big Blue gets a C-.

A NFL source told me recently that #Giants and Sauce Gardner is there most logical of all the possible top 10 team and top 10 player marriages https://t.co/ySJsFGWOma — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) March 24, 2022

What? I have been cheering for Saint Peter’s for years. They are my local New Jersey basketball team. Go Peacocks!! pic.twitter.com/lHrGPgW9NL — Eli Manning (@EliManning) March 24, 2022

