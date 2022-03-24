Giants 2022 NFL Draft: GM Joe Schoen at Cincinnati Pro Day

Sauce alert! New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is one of several NFL GMs in attendance at the Cincinnati Pro Day on Thursday to watch Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner and a number of other Bearcats prospects.

The entire list of attendees, via Jim Nagy of the Senior Bowl:

Breakdown of today’s NFL attendees at Cincinnati pro-day:



*HC- ATL, HOU, NO, PIT, TEN, WAS

*GM- ATL, NYG, PIT, WAS

*QB- ATL, HOU, PIT, TEN, WAS

*OC- ATL, DAL, PIT, WAS

*DC- ATL

*WR- ATL, CHI, NO

*RB- NO

*LB- ATL, AZ, CIN

*DB- ATL, HOU, NYJ, TEN

*ST- DAL pic.twitter.com/5ZTLc5gmxS — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 24, 2022

Gardner is considered the best man-to-man press coverage cornerback in the draft and a strong possibility for the Giants, who have the fifth and seventh overall picks in Round 1.

Gardner did not allow a touchdown pass in three seasons at Cincinnati. Here is our most recent mock draft tracker. Per the NFL Mock Draft Database, Gardner’s average draft position is currently No. 6 overall.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Gardner was asked about the heavy responsibility placed on cornerbacks in a system like that employed by Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

“I love being left on an island. I don’t have to worry about anybody else but my man,” Gardner said. “I can play man, zone, but I love playing press man.”

Schoen could be looking not only at Gardner, but several Cincinnati draft prospects. Quarterback Desmond Ridder, edge defender Myjai Sanders, wide receiver Alec Pierce, running back Jerome Ford, linebacker Darrian Beavers, safety Bryan Cook and cornerback Coby Bryant are all expected to be drafted by NFL teams.

Schoen was also at pro days for Ohio State and Georgia. Check our Pro Day tracker for the remaining schedule and updates on what has transpired thus far. Also, see our list of prospect profiles and our 2022 Giants NFL Draft hub page.