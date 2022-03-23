 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL free agency - Giants sign DL Justin Ellis

Ellis spent the last three seasons with Wink Martindale in Baltimore

By Nick Falato
The New York Giants added Justin Ellis, a 31-year-old 6’2, 334-pound defensive lineman. Ellis spent the last three seasons with Don “Wink” Martindale in Baltimore. The signing is a one-year deal.

Ellis, 31, was originally drafted by the (then Oakland) Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He was released by the Raiders in October 2019 and quickly landed with the Baltimore Ravens and Martindale.

He was a rotational defensive lineman with the ability to play nose tackle. Martindale used his frame to stack and disguise smaller linebackers who would blitz from the second level.

Ellis would also align as a 3/4i-Technique in passing situations where he would crash the B-gap, distracting blockers, providing favorable matchups for his teammates. However, his primary usage was as a nose tackle when Martindale brought four (no blitz).

Ellis has one career sack in 2017 as a member of the Raiders. He’s not a dynamic player, but a veteran who knows the system. He’ll be behind Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams in the Giants defensive line pecking order.

