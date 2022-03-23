Daniel Jeremiah mock draft 3.0: Ikem Ekwonu and Jermaine Johnson to the Giants

Another day, another mock draft.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah joined the cavalcade of experts to release a post-free agency mock draft on Tuesday. The former scout updated his mock draft to reflect the moves made in a whirlwind of a free agency period with his Mock Draft 3.0.

By now the picks made for the New York Giants should be fairly predictable, at least in the general sense. After all, they weren’t able to do enough in free agency to radically shift their team needs.

5. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State This would be an ideal situation for new Giants GM Joe Schoen. Ekwonu is the best offensive lineman in the class. 7. Jermaine Jonson II, EDGE, Florida State Johnson is an explosive edge rusher with outstanding production. Pairing him with Azeez Ojulari, who just posted eight sacks in his rookie campaign, could do wonders for New York’s pass rush.

Raptor’s Thoughts

The pairing of offensive tackle and EDGE defender has become incredibly common for the Giants, although this particular paring is definitely new.

The ascension of Johnson to No. 7 overall is clearly a response to the injury to David Ojabo, and Jeremiah insisting on giving the Giants’ an EDGE defender. In fact, DJ goes a bit wild with the edge defenders at the top of his draft. His crush, Travon Walker, has vaulted all the way up to the Detroit Lions with the second overall pick, and the first four picks look like this:

Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE, Michigan) Travon Walker (EDGE, Georgia) Kayvon Thibodeaux (EDGE, Oregon) Ahamad Gardner (CB, Cincinnati)

As I mentioned in my thoughts regarding Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft, I’m favoring defensive back over edge for the Giants in light of Wink Martindale’s preferences. With that in mind, I don’t think the Giants let Kyle Hamilton slip through their fingers. This is a very deep edge class, but there aren’t any other defensive backs with the versatility and skill set that Hamilton brings to the table. The freedom to scheme that Xavier McKinney and Kyle Hamilton would bring to the defense would be incredible.

Not to mention, the Giants are down to just two safeties after releasing Logan Ryan.

That isn’t to say that Johnson would be a bad pick, though selecting him in the Top 10 definitely seems rich. He took over games for Florida State and was all but unblockable at times. However, he also only has one year of production and still needs development despite being a red-shirt senior.

Elsewhere in the NFC East

Washington Commanders

11. Kyle Hamilton (S, Notre Dame)

Philadelphia Eagles

15. Devonte Wyatt (iDL, Georgia)

16. Devin Lloyd (LB, Utah)

19. Boye Mafe (EDGE, Minnesota)

Dallas Cowboys

24. Zion Johnson (iOL, Boston College)