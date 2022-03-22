OT Charles Cross said to be “amazing” at Pro Day workout

Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross, generally considered the No. 3 tackle in the 2022 NFL Draft class was said to have been “amazing” at his Pro Day on Tuesday.

NFL draft scout Matt Miller tweeted the following:

“Did a lot of work at RT — which could benefit a team like the NYG in the top 10. That’s if he makes it to them. Cross is very much in the mix in the top 5 picks.”

Miller also tweeted this:

“One note to add: Teams love his versatility and some see him as a LT while others want him at RT. One scout who last saw him in-season told me he’s “MUCH” improved in his run-game technique and power.”

That is interesting. The primary questions about Cross, who played left tackle out of a two-point stance for the Bulldogs, have revolved around his ability to transition to right tackle and to run block.

Those are things he would have to do should the Giants select him at No. 5 or No. 7.

The Giants were in attendance for the workout, per Mississippi State reporter Jon Sokoloff:

“Multiple New York Giants scouts praised Charles Cross after his Pro Day concluded.”

Sokoloff called the Giants’ interest in Cross “very real,” and said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. were at the Pro Day representing the Giants.

There is also this, from Cross himself:

Charles Cross said that he’s heard from all of the NFL teams but is hearing most from the Jets and Giants. pic.twitter.com/e8bvSqTOaD — Robbie Faulk (@robbiefaulk247) March 22, 2022

Evan Neal of Alabama and Ickey Ekwonu of NC State have been thought of as the top two offensive tackles in the class.