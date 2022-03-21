‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Draft insider Tony Pauline talks Giants

NFL Draft insider Tony Pauline was my guest Monday on the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast. We discussed a variety of topics relating to the New York Giants.

Tony offered his thoughts on the Giants’ decision to cut defensive back Logan Ryan.

We talked about whether or not Michigan edge defender David Ojabo could be available to the Giants at No. 36. [Related story]

Tony’s thoughts on whether or not the Giants should trade back with one of their two first-round picks.

Is Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross worth a pick in the top 10 for the Giants?

Tony was adamant that mammoth Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis should be a top 10 pick, though not necessarily for the Giants.

Tony offered his impressions of the work done thus far by new GM Joe Schoen.

