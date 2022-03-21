Giants sign veteran RB Matt Breida

The New York Giants signed veteran running back Matt Breida, as reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Breida spent the 2021 season in Buffalo with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. He added a speed element to the running back room that consisted of Devin Singletary and Zach Moss. Before Buffalo, Breida spent 2020 in Miami and he started his career with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

Breida played 82 total snaps on Daboll’s offense in 2021. He had 26 carries for 125 yards with a touchdown and one (really two) fumbles. He also had seven catches for 72 yards with two touchdowns.

Breida’s workload was expanding before a fumbled Week 13 Monday night exchange against the New England Patriots - that was credited to Josh Allen - led to a more expanded role for Singletary.

Breida is just 27 years old and he’ll offer speed, burst, and will be a quality change of pace type of running back. Injuries plagued his time with San Francisco where he thrived in Shanahan’s rushing attack. The former Georgia Southern Eagle was a key part of Shanahan’s rotation at running back.

Breida has 475 carries for 2,300 yards (4.8 yards per carry) with seven touchdowns and eight fumbles in his career. He also has 83 catches for 729 yards with six touchdowns. Here is his longest run and longest reception from last season:

New #Giants RB Matt Breida's longest run in 2021 with BUF...



☑️ G-Lead with PS OG and OC pulling (pin-pull)

☑️ Gets outside the block, presses inside of Diggs to force SAF to bite near the #s

☑️ Jukes outside of SD's block, effectively removing SAF from play

☑️ Pick up 28-yds pic.twitter.com/V6SzszcQ0K — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) March 21, 2022

New #Giants RB Matt Breida's longest reception from 2021...



☑️ screen pass to boundary

☑️ secures catch..out-numbered..presses laterally to buy time for OL

☑️ expands DEF towards the SL creates cut-back crease just outside the #s

☑️ jukes in, runs through arm tak, 23-yds for TD pic.twitter.com/i3i81cXoXK — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) March 21, 2022

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue to build this team in their desired image. The cap situation remains an issue, but there are more moves to come for the new New York Giants.