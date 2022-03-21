Lorenzo Carter reportedly signing with Atlanta Falcons

Lorenzo Carter’s Sunday farewell message made it obvious that the 2018 third-round pick would soon be moving on from the New York Giants. Now we know where Carter is going.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Carter is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. That will be a homecoming for Carter, who played at Georgia before being selected by the Giants.

Mike Garafolo reported that the cap-strapped Giants “made a push” to bring Carter back, but that a “strong offer” from Atlanta convinced Carter to move on.

Carter’s four seasons with the Giants were largely underwhelming. Still, Carter had a tantalizing four-game stretch at the end of the 2021 season that hinted he might finally be turning into the dominant player the Giants always hoped he would be.

In the best stretch of his career, Carter had 5.0 sacks, 5 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hits, 4 passes defensed and 22 tackles in four games.

For his career, Carter has 14.5 sacks in 49 games played.

The Giants have a trio of second-year players — Azeez Ojulari, Quincy Roche and Elerson Smith — atop their depth chart on the edge. They could supplement the position in the 2022 NFL Draft.