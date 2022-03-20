Giants news, 3/20: James Bradberry, Daniel Jones, Joe Schoen, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
James Bradberry's potential next NFL stop if Giants cut him
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah forecasts what New York Giants, Jets will do in Round 1 of 2022 NFL Draft
Bitter much? Eagles’ Howie Roseman acts out after Giants stole 1 of his top scouts to be Joe Schoen’s assistant GM - nj.com
Former New York Giants Scout on The Daniel Jones Conundrum
Joe Schoen Has Right Idea in Fixing Giants - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More
N.Y. Giants: Making sense of Logan Ryan’s release, a James Bradberry update and more free agency notes – The Athletic
Steelers interviewed Jerry Reese, Rick Spielman, Doug Whaley for G.M. job - ProFootballTalk
Bills' renaissance provides hope for Giants, Jets' turnarounds
In case you missed it
- Big Blue View mailbag: Logan Ryan, Dave Gettleman, more questions
- 2022 NFL Draft news [updated]: Edge David Ojabo tears Achilles at Michigan Pro Day
- Film review: Can Ricky Seals-Jones be a starting tight end?
- Giants free agency 2022: Jamil Douglas signing adds more OL depth
