Giants news, 3/20: James Bradberry, Daniel Jones, Joe Schoen, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

James Bradberry's potential next NFL stop if Giants cut him

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah forecasts what New York Giants, Jets will do in Round 1 of 2022 NFL Draft

Bitter much? Eagles’ Howie Roseman acts out after Giants stole 1 of his top scouts to be Joe Schoen’s assistant GM - nj.com

Former New York Giants Scout on The Daniel Jones Conundrum

Joe Schoen Has Right Idea in Fixing Giants - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

N.Y. Giants: Making sense of Logan Ryan’s release, a James Bradberry update and more free agency notes – The Athletic

Steelers interviewed Jerry Reese, Rick Spielman, Doug Whaley for G.M. job - ProFootballTalk

Bills' renaissance provides hope for Giants, Jets' turnarounds

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.