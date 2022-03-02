Giants roster moves: RB Devontae Booker cut

The New York Giants have officially announced that they are cutting running back Devontae Booker.

The move was first reported by The Athletic’s Dan Duggan and was later confirmed by the Giants.

Booker was signed to a two-year, $5.5 million contract early in the 2021 free agency period. The Giants were ninth in the NFL in salary cap dollars devoted to the RB position prior to this move at approximately $12 million.

Cutting Booker saves the Giants approximately $2 million against their 2022 salary cap.

While Booker was more than a back-up runner and closer to a platoon-mate with Saquon Barkley as the Giants starter recovered from a torn ACL, the Giants didn’t get their money’s worth.

This is the second move known, with the other being the release of tight end Kyle Rudolph, as the team works to shed salary to get under the 2022 salary cap before the start of the league year.

There are undoubtedly more moves on the horizon, so stay with Big Blue View for more news as the Giants’ offseason heats up.