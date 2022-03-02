Giants roster moves: TE Kyle Rudolph cut

The New York Giants have reportedly released veteran TE Kyle Rudolph.

While the team hasn't made the move official yet, Rudolph himself broke the news with a heartfelt Twitter thread expressing his gratitude to the franchise and the fanbase.

.@Giants Fans thanks for taking me and my family in this past year! Certainly not the year any of us expected, but a year we will never forget.. We're appreciative of the Mara and Tisch Families for giving us the opportunity to be a Giant. pic.twitter.com/HSZzGGTXRI — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph) March 2, 2022

The Giants made Rudolph one of their first free agent signings in 2021 and hopes were high for Rudolph in Jason Garrett's offense. Unfortunately, he needed surgery for a Lisfranc shortly after signing and missed the offseason program. He finished the 2021 season with just 26 receptions for 257 yards and one touchdown.

Cutting Rudolph frees up $5 million of cap space, per OverTheCap, while also incurring $2.4 million in dead money. The Giants entered today as the sixth-worst team in the league in terms of cap space.

The release of Rudolph, along with Evan Engram's impending free agency could make tight end a target for the Giants over the coming offseason.

This is the first of what will surely be a number of moves over the coming days and weeks to free up space under the salary cap. The Giants still need to get under the 2022 cap, as well as create enough room to sign their rookie class and make any additional moves.