GIants news, 3/2: NFL combine previews, Saquon Barkley, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
A deeper look into Brandon Brown and how Giants landed him
Former executive Pat Kirwan says Brown is in “the perfect place.” Joe Schoen had been monitoring Brown’s career for a while.
New York Giants offseason primer: NFL Draft needs, free agent notes
Five Questions (Each) for Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll
Giants interviews with these 8 top prospects at NFL Combine will be crucial in Joe Schoen’s decision for 1st-round picks
Giants Mailbag: What is Saquon Barkley’s future, and is OT a must-draft at No. 5?
Ralph Vacchiano doesn’t think the Giants could even get a third-round pick for Barkley. He also doesn’t expect James Bradberry to be on the Week 1 roster.
NFL combine can narrow down Giants’ wealth of draft options
In case you missed it
- Mel Kiper pre-combine mock draft: Giants draft Thibodeaux, Lloyd in the first round
- 2022 NFL Scouting Combine preview - 12 skill position players to watch
- 2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
- NFL 2022 Scouting Combine: Defensive backs to watch
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.
You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.
You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
Loading comments...