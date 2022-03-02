Giants 2022 free agency: WR/KR C.J. Board

C.J. Board was showing signs of becoming a useful kick returner, special teams coverage unit, reserve wide receiver for the New York Giants in 2021 when a Week 6 fractured arm derailed his season.

Does Board deserve an opportunity to compete for a spot on the Giants’ 2022 roster?

Details

Age: 28

Position: Wide receiver/kick-punt returner

2021 salary cap hit: $531,111

Making the case

I am going to guess that special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, returning in 2022 to work for his third Giants head coach, is pitching new general manager Joe Schoen on the idea of giving Board an opportunity.

McGaughey last season lauded Board’s usefulness of kick coverage teams because of his speed, and was at times using him as a punt gunner. When he was injured, Board had also become the Giants’ primary kickoff returner (24.8 yard average on 11 returns) and was beginning to see some opportunities as a punt returner (16.5 yard average on just 2 returns).

The Giants’ wide receiver room is likely to get a makeover heading into the season. I would, though, much rather see Board get an opportunity than players like John Ross or Dante Pettis, who are also unrestricted free agents.