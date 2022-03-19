Giants free agency 2022: Jamil Douglas signing adds more OL depth

The New York Giants continued building offensive line, agreeing to terms on Friday night with journeyman guard/center Jamil Douglas.

Douglas, 30, has played in 50 games with 11 starts since being a fourth-round draft choice by the Miami Dolphins in 2015. He has also played for the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team. He has also spent time on the practice squads of the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts.

Douglas played one game for Buffalo and three for Washington last season.

Douglas is the fourth offensive lineman signed by Giants GM Joe Schoen. He joins tackle Matt Gono, center Jon Feliciano and guard Mark Glowinski on what will be a revamped line. The Giants also re-signed journeyman swing tackle Korey Cunningham, who played sparingly for them last season.

Schoen promised a “very calculated” approach to free agency, and that is what he has thus far executed. With limited financial resources, he has targeted positions of obvious need (offensive line, tight end, backup quarterback) and executed a series of low-cost signings.