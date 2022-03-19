Giants news, 3/19: roster moves, evaluating Joe Schoen, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants sign offensive lineman Jamil Douglas
Douglas has played 50 games at guard and center with five teams.
Tiki Barber on Giants’ offseason, half-marathon training
Barber is excited about Tyrod Taylor and Jon Feliciano.
Joe Schoen Has Right Idea in Fixing Giants
No sports team at any level wants to admit that it’s broken or in need of a massive overhaul, as to concede that would be like suggesting that someone along the way didn’t do the job they were supposed to do.
But before a team that has been stuck in a vicious cycle of poor personnel decisions and, more importantly, losing for as long as the New York Giants have been, they have to stand before a mirror and take a good long hard look at the reflection and be honest with what they see.
What Giants general manager Joe Schoen likely saw when he looked in the mirror was a franchise that had spent its precious salary cap dollars in an ill-advised fashion. He also likely saw some players who, despite still offering a quality level of play, no longer fit the direction of the football program being outlined by the coaching staff.
What QB Tyrod Taylor Can Bring to Giants’ Offense
What else do Giants still need to do ahead of 2022 season?
