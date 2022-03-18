2022 NFL Draft news: Edge David Ojabo injured at Michigan Pro Day

The New York Giants strategy for the 2022 NFL Draft might have taken a hit today, as Michigan’s David Ojabo suffered a scary non-contact injury during the Michigan pro day.

A scary sight at @UMichFootball pro day. Edge rusher David Ojabo sustained injury in pass rush drill. Went down clutching left leg. Not sure if ankle or leg but he had to helped off field. pic.twitter.com/moL8FmbYb0 — Jeffri Chadiha (@jeffrichadiha) March 18, 2022

The injury in question was described by those in attendance as “non-contact,” with Ojabo dropping to the turf during a drill.

Michigan DE David Ojabo went down taking a pass drop at Pro Day—caught the ball, planted, pushed off, went to the ground. There are obvious serious concerns with a non-contact injury suffered this way, but nothing confirmed yet.



Ojabo is widely considered a 1st-round prospect. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 18, 2022

Hopefully the injury turns out to be a simple sprained ankle — painful, but nothing major in the big picture.

Ojabo has frequently been linked to the Giants as a potential option with the seventh overall pick. Ojabo is a relative newcomer to the sport of football, only picking up the game in his junior year of high school. He is a fantastic athlete who is only scratching the surface of his considerable upside, but that potential is enough to earn him high first round consideration in a very deep EDGE class.

The obvious concern is the same as any other non-contact injury: That Ojabo suffered a torn ACL or ruptured Achilles.

That significant of an injury could play havoc Ojabo’s draft stock. Ojabo only has two years at Michigan and one complete season of tape to his name. He needs as much work and as many reps as he can get to reach his potential.

I should restate, that as of this writing, we just don’t know. We’re hoping for the best possible outcome and a speedy recovery for Ojabo.