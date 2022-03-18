 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft news: Edge David Ojabo injured at Michigan Pro Day

The likely first-round pick suffers a scary injury

By Chris Pflum
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 31 CFP Semifinal - Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Giants strategy for the 2022 NFL Draft might have taken a hit today, as Michigan’s David Ojabo suffered a scary non-contact injury during the Michigan pro day.

The injury in question was described by those in attendance as “non-contact,” with Ojabo dropping to the turf during a drill.

Hopefully the injury turns out to be a simple sprained ankle — painful, but nothing major in the big picture.

Ojabo has frequently been linked to the Giants as a potential option with the seventh overall pick. Ojabo is a relative newcomer to the sport of football, only picking up the game in his junior year of high school. He is a fantastic athlete who is only scratching the surface of his considerable upside, but that potential is enough to earn him high first round consideration in a very deep EDGE class.

The obvious concern is the same as any other non-contact injury: That Ojabo suffered a torn ACL or ruptured Achilles.

That significant of an injury could play havoc Ojabo’s draft stock. Ojabo only has two years at Michigan and one complete season of tape to his name. He needs as much work and as many reps as he can get to reach his potential.

I should restate, that as of this writing, we just don’t know. We’re hoping for the best possible outcome and a speedy recovery for Ojabo.

