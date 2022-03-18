TE Ricky Seals-Jones is one of those hungry for a chance players Giants GM Joe Schoen wanted

Entering 2022 NFL free agency, New York Giants GM Joe Schoen knew he would not have much money to spend. He said he would be looking for players who were hungry, who were maybe looking for an opportunity they had not had in prior NFL stops.

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who signed with the Giants this week, fits that category.

In five NFL seasons, Seals-Jones has caught 90 passes in 54 games. He has, though, never been TE1 for anyone. Only 15 of those 54 games have been starts.

Seals-Jones said Friday that he “absolutely” fits the category of a player hungry to show he can do more than he has thus far had a chance to with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team.

“I’ve always been the 2 or 3 guy,” Seals-Jones said. “For me to have an opportunity to come in and fight for the 1 spot is good.

“I’m just gonna come in and do my 1/11th and make sure I help the team win.”

Jones gave an interesting, unexpected answer when asked what drew him to the Giants.

He said “I love New York” and gave obligatory statement about wanting to be a part of what the Giants’ new regime is trying to build.

“I like the fashion sense about New York and just how upbeat the subways, we don’t have that in Texas,” Seals-Jones said. “Just to be able to do something different is something that I like.

“For me to be here and get to see New York a little bit more and spend more time here it’ll be good.”

Jones has never been with a team longer than two seasons. He said he hopes to “make plays and secure a long-term thing” with the Giants.

The Giants, of course, have jettisoned three tight ends from their 2021 roster. Evan Engram signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, and both Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith were cut.

Chris Myarick, Jake Hausmann and Rysen John are the other tight ends on the roster.