Giants 2022 mock draft tracker: It’s still all offensive line all the time

Offensive line remains the position overwhelmingly addressed for the New York Giants at pick No. 5 in mock drafts leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

There are 42 mock drafts in this week’s tracker, and 30 (71.4 percent) have the Giants selecting an offensive lineman. Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State (selected 12 times) remains the top choice. Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was chosen nine times, and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal was selected seven times. Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning and Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green were each chosen one time.

The non-offensive lineman chosen most often was Georgia edge defender Travon Walker, who was selected at No. 5 in six mock drafts.

At No. 7, Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux was selected nine times and Walker was the choice seven times.

In this version of our tracker, I eliminated mock drafts conducted before March 1. Mocks are beginning to reflect post-Combine thinking, but have not yet really been influenced by free agency.

As we get closer to the draft, I would expect to see Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner mocked to the Giants more often.