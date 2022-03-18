Giants 2022 mock draft tracker: It’s still all offensive line all the time

Offensive line remains the position overwhelmingly addressed for the New York Giants at pick No. 5 in mock drafts leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.
There are 42 mock drafts in this week’s tracker, and 30 (71.4 percent) have the Giants selecting an offensive lineman. Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State (selected 12 times) remains the top choice. Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was chosen nine times, and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal was selected seven times. Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning and Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green were each chosen one time.
The non-offensive lineman chosen most often was Georgia edge defender Travon Walker, who was selected at No. 5 in six mock drafts.
At No. 7, Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux was selected nine times and Walker was the choice seven times.
In this version of our tracker, I eliminated mock drafts conducted before March 1. Mocks are beginning to reflect post-Combine thinking, but have not yet really been influenced by free agency.
As we get closer to the draft, I would expect to see Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner mocked to the Giants more often.
|3/18
|DraftWire (Easterling)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/17
|CBS (Edwards)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/17
|PFF (Renner)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/16
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/15
|SNY (Vacchiano)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/15
|DraftTek
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/14
|Tankathon
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3/14
|Draft Countdown (Bosarge)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
|3/14
|CBS (Wilson)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|3/14
|LA Times (Farmer)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|3/14
|Touchdown Wire (Farrar)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/14
|Pro Football Focus (Sikkema)
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|3/14
|Walter Football (Campbell)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/13
|Draft Network (Sanchez)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
|3/12
|Huddle Report (Boylhart)
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/11
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/11
|SI (Hanson)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/11
|Pro Football Network (Fragoza)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|3/10
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/10
|Pro Football Network (Mellor)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/10
|Huddle Report (Johannes)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/9
|FOX Sports (McIntyre)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/9
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/9
|Walter Football
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
|3/8
|Touchdown Wire (Schofield)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/8
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/8
|USA Today (Davis)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (Trade down to No. 20)
|3/8
|Dallas Morning News (Watkins)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|3/8
|Pro Football Focus (Spielberger)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/7
|SB Nation (Dator)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/7
|SI (Serritella)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/7
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
|3/7
|Pro Football Network (Cummings)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|3/7
|Blue Chip Scouting
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/7
|DraftKings
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/7
|Walter Football
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/6
|SI (Kelly)
|Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|3/6
|College Football News
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/4
|Pro Football Network (Mellor)
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|3/2
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|3/1
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/1
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
