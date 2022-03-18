 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants 2022 mock draft tracker: It’s still all offensive line all the time

Mock drafts continue to address Giants’ need for a tackle with first pick

By Ed Valentine
NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL Draft Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Offensive line remains the position overwhelmingly addressed for the New York Giants at pick No. 5 in mock drafts leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

There are 42 mock drafts in this week’s tracker, and 30 (71.4 percent) have the Giants selecting an offensive lineman. Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State (selected 12 times) remains the top choice. Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross was chosen nine times, and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal was selected seven times. Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning and Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green were each chosen one time.

The non-offensive lineman chosen most often was Georgia edge defender Travon Walker, who was selected at No. 5 in six mock drafts.

At No. 7, Oregon edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux was selected nine times and Walker was the choice seven times.

In this version of our tracker, I eliminated mock drafts conducted before March 1. Mocks are beginning to reflect post-Combine thinking, but have not yet really been influenced by free agency.

As we get closer to the draft, I would expect to see Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner mocked to the Giants more often.

2022 Mock Draft Tracker

Date Mock Round 1 (No. 5) Round 1 (No. 7) Round 2 (No. 36)
3/18 DraftWire (Easterling) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/17 CBS (Edwards) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/17 PFF (Renner) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/16 CBS (Trapasso) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/15 SNY (Vacchiano) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/15 DraftTek Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/14 Tankathon Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
3/14 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
3/14 CBS (Wilson) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
3/14 LA Times (Farmer) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
3/14 Touchdown Wire (Farrar) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/14 Pro Football Focus (Sikkema) Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
3/14 Walter Football (Campbell) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/13 Draft Network (Sanchez) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
3/12 Huddle Report (Boylhart) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/11 CBS (Fornelli) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/11 SI (Hanson) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/11 Pro Football Network (Fragoza) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
3/10 San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/10 Pro Football Network (Mellor) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/10 Huddle Report (Johannes) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/9 FOX Sports (McIntyre) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/9 Sporting News (Iyer) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
3/9 Walter Football Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
3/8 Touchdown Wire (Schofield) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/8 NFL.com (Zierlein) Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
3/8 USA Today (Davis) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (Trade down to No. 20)
3/8 Dallas Morning News (Watkins) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
3/8 Pro Football Focus (Spielberger) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
3/7 SB Nation (Dator) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/7 SI (Serritella) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
3/7 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
3/7 Pro Football Network (Cummings) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
3/7 Blue Chip Scouting Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/7 DraftKings Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
3/7 Walter Football Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3/6 SI (Kelly) Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
3/6 College Football News Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
3/4 Pro Football Network (Mellor) Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
3/2 Pro Football Network (Miller) Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
3/1 NFL.com (Brooks) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
3/1 ESPN (Kiper) Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

