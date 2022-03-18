NFL free agency 2022: Logan Ryan quickly finds home with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It did not take former New York Giants safety Logan Ryan much time to find a new home. Less than 24 hours after being cut by the Giants, Ryan has joined Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ryan spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with Brady as a member of the New England Patriots. He also famously intercepted Brady’s final pass as a Patriot after having joined the Tennessee Titans. Ryan now has the opportunity to chase another Super Bowl ring with the un-retired Brady.

The Giants chose to move on from the 31-year-old defensive captain despite taking on $11.45 million in dead money and saving only $775K against the salary cap.

Per Over The Cap, the Giants are roughly $1.5 million under the cap if you include the money from the Ryan cut. GM Joe Schoen, obviously, has more work to do to clear cap space to sign draft picks and make any other moves.

As we speculated on Thursday, this perhaps puts Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton in the Giants’ sights in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. The Giants have the fifth and seventh overall picks, and the only experienced safeties on the roster are Xavier McKinney and Julian Love.