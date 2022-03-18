Giants news, 3/18: Ricky Seals-Jones, Sterling Shepard, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The Most Stressful NFL Teams to Support

2. New York Giants The New York Giants place second on the list of most stressful teams to support with a total index score of 86.73. The Giants were especially guilty of sloppy play last season. They had more giveaways per game than any other NFL franchise (1.8). They also suffered more injuries than any other team. Giants players missed an incredible combined 369 games between September 2021 and February 2022. While expectations were relatively low for the Giants at the outset of the season, fans were still likely to find themselves upset and disappointed with how things went on the field for their Giants in 2021-22.

NFL Draft 2022: New York Giants’ top Day 2 targets

3 things to know: new Giants tight end Ricky Seals-Jones

Giants 2022 Free Agency Report Card: Grading Big Blue’s offseason moves

Bs and Cs for every move.

Terms on Sterling Shepard's new contract, per source: His 2022 cap hit was reduced from $12.5M to $6.3M. His final contract year, 2023, is now voidable. The Giants will have $4.2M in dead money in 2023 as a result. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 17, 2022

