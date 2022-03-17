Logan Ryan cut: Giants move on from veteran safety in somewhat surprising move

The New York Giants are parting ways with defensive captain Logan Ryan, who took to social media himself to share the news.

Thank You NY ❤️ Captain Log Out pic.twitter.com/Pl6m2Y3nJC — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) March 17, 2022

The Giants quickly followed Ryan’s tweet by officially announcing the move.

Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Ryan had $8.5 million in guaranteed money set to trigger in the second year of his three-year, $30 million contract.

Ryan, 31, carried a base salary of $9.25 million and a cap charge of $12.25 million this season. If the Giants designate him a “post-June 1” cut, they would save $3.75 million against the cap but still carry $8.475 million in dead money. The Giants, though, could not use any of the money saved until after June 1 should they designate him a “post-June 1” cut.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic is reporting that the Giants may not be placing the “post-June 1” designation on Ryan. Per Over The Cap, that means the Giants appear willing to swallow $11.45 million in dead money while saving only $775K. Ralph Vacchiano os SNY is reporting that this is “definitely not” a post-June 1 cut.

What it means

This move, obviously, is about fit more than cap savings.

Ryan, a nine-year veteran, spent the last two seasons in New York. He started 30 games and quickly emerged as a team leader after signing right before the start of the 2020 season.

Ryan, though, had ties to former coach Joe Judge and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham from their time together with the New England Patriots. With a new regime in charge, the Giants have decided to move on.

This decision leaves the Giants thin at the safety position. Jabrill Peppers is a free agent and J.R. Reed is not expected to be brought back. That leaves Xavier McKinney and Julian Love as the only experienced safeties on the current roster.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, thought by some to be the best player in the 2022 NFL Draft, now has to be considered a potential target for the Giants, who have the fifth and seventh overall picks.

OT Korey Cunningham re-signed

The Giants are bringing back swing tackle Korey Cunningham, who played in 12 games for the Giants a season ago. A seventh-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, Cunningham has also played for the New England Patriots.