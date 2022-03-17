Film review: Jermaine Johnson II — should he be in play for the Giants?

The New York Giants have two top 10 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft and a need at edge defender. Rightfully so, names like Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux are linked to Big Blue in the top 10. Georgia’s Travon Walker is also starting to gain attention from draft pundits in relation to the Giants. There’s not a ton of association with Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II, and there probably should be.

Johnson was a JUCO transfer to the University of Georgia. He played two seasons for the Bulldogs before transferring to Florida State. He was a part of the deep rotation at Georgia and used in wider alignments as a true edge rusher as a Seminole. He aligned in three-, four-, and two-point stances, and I believe he’s scheme versatile in the NFL.

Johnson's skill-set contains excellent run defending, violent pass-rushing moves - with good reactionary quickness through plays - and the ability to convert his quickness and speed into impressive power. Johnson’s bull-rush and long-arm technique put tackles on skates. Johnson showed good athletic ability at the Combine and was one of the biggest winners of Senior Bowl week.

Jermaine Johnson is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.86 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 31 out of 2188 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/kZ1SiEpblu #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/ttRh2uXCg8 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 6, 2022

He can bend through contact and does a good job reducing the surface area of his chest to negate the tackle’s punching attempts. His athletic ability, competitive nature, and physicality are all reasons to appreciate Johnson. Ideally, the Giants would select him after trading back (not too far) and collecting more Day 2 and Day 3 picks to replenish a roster that needs depth. He would be a good asset and a starter on the edge opposite Azeez Ojulari for the foreseeable future.