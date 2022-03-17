Giants news, 3/17: Free agency rumors, Maxx Williams, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
2022 NFL free agency grades for Days 1-2: Steelers get ‘B’ for Trubisky; Broncos take risk with Gregory - CBSSports.com
New York Giants: B-
Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (2 years, $11 million)
Colts OG Mark Glowinski (3 years, $20 million)
Bills OL Jon Feliciano (1 year)
Like the Vikings, they didn’t have much money to spend in the first place. Good for them getting a rock-solid interior starter to put in front of Daniel Jones in Glowinski. Taylor is an uninspiring starting option at QB, but he at least has the Bills connection and gives New York higher-floor insurance/competition for Jones.
For what it’s worth, Mitch Trubisky’s deal got an A.
Saquon Barkley Trade Rumors: Latest on Giants’ Asking Price, Outside Interest
The Giants’ good, bad and ugly history in free agency
Commanders releasing Flowers, Ioannidis to clear cap space
Hey, don’t the Giants need cheap offensive linemen?
Howie Roseman was not happy that the #Giants stole Brandon Brown when they did. https://t.co/AW1d29isw8— Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 16, 2022
- Giants opt not to tender exclusive free agent offer to QB Jake Fromm
- Giants eyeballing Georgia running back James Cook in 2022 NFL Draft?
- Giants comp pick update: None this year, but perhaps one in 2023
2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Perrion Winfrey, iDL, Oklahoma
