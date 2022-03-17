Giants news, 3/17: Free agency rumors, Maxx Williams, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

2022 NFL free agency grades for Days 1-2: Steelers get ‘B’ for Trubisky; Broncos take risk with Gregory - CBSSports.com

New York Giants: B- Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (2 years, $11 million) Colts OG Mark Glowinski (3 years, $20 million) Bills OL Jon Feliciano (1 year) Like the Vikings, they didn’t have much money to spend in the first place. Good for them getting a rock-solid interior starter to put in front of Daniel Jones in Glowinski. Taylor is an uninspiring starting option at QB, but he at least has the Bills connection and gives New York higher-floor insurance/competition for Jones.

For what it’s worth, Mitch Trubisky’s deal got an A.

Saquon Barkley Trade Rumors: Latest on Giants’ Asking Price, Outside Interest

The Giants’ good, bad and ugly history in free agency

Commanders releasing Flowers, Ioannidis to clear cap space

Hey, don’t the Giants need cheap offensive linemen?

Howie Roseman was not happy that the #Giants stole Brandon Brown when they did. https://t.co/AW1d29isw8 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 16, 2022

In case you missed it

2022 NFL Draft prospect profile - Perrion Winfrey, iDL, Oklahoma

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.