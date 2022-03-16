Giants 2022 free agency: TE Ricky Seals-Jones signs with New York

The New York Giants are addressing their obvious need at tight end by signing Ricky Seals-Jones, according to a report from ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan.

None of the Giants three primary tight ends from 2021 will be back next season. Evan Engram signed as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith were cut. Levine Toilolo is also a free agent.

Seals-Jones is a five-year NFL veteran, and the Giants will be 28-year-old’s fifth team. He spent two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals after making the team in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, and one each with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team.

Seals-Jones has 90 career receptions, including 30 last season with Washington.

Giants GM Joe Schoen said at the Combine that he was looking for “guys that are hungry” or need an opportunity to prove they can handle a bigger role than they might have had in the past.

Seals-Jones might have a big opportunity with the Giants. The only other tight ends on the roster are Chris Myarick, Jake Hausmann and Rysen John.

Despite being hamstrung by salary cap constraints, the Giants have added offensive linemen Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano and Matt Gono, wide receiver Robert Foster and quarterback Tyrod Taylor in free agency.

