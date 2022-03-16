2022 NFL free agency: Giants re-sign LS Casey Kreiter

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the New York Giants are re-signing long snapper Casey Kreiter.

Kreiter has been the Giants’ long-snapper over the last two seasons, signing on April 1st, 2020. Kreiter was signed to replace long-time long snapper Zak DeOssie after it became clear that DeOssie’s effectiveness was falling off.

Kreiter has been rock solid for the Giants since signing, and a big part of Graham Gano’s success as a kicker. While the long snapper position doesn’t get much press when things go well, proper execution by the long snapper is essential for a good kicking game.

Kreiter’s mechanics are consistent and he is disciplined in maintaining his lane when covering kicks and punts. This is likely a low-cost and unglamorous move for the Giants, however maintaining consistency on special teams can help out both the offense and defense.

There are little points and hidden yardage that add up over the course of a game, and having a reliable long snapper can help swing those in the favor of the Giants.